Support pours in for tenants after devastating Wausau fire

Support pours in for residents as they pick-up the pieces after a fire rips through a Wausau apartment complex.

The blaze, that sent to people to the hospital, broke out Sunday afternoon on the city's east side.

One woman, 19-year-old Krista Betz is still in the hospital after jumping out of the window to escape the flames. Her dad and her fiancee headed back to the complex Tuesday to salvage whatever they could.

"They have lost everything, we're having to start over from scratch," said Krista's father Dennis Russell. "It's very daunting."

Russell said Betz was taken out of the intensive care unit Tuesday, although she's still in the hospital recovering from her surgery and broken bones.

"She had extensive facial fractures, lacerations on her face, broken scapula, broken ribs," Russell said. His daughter told him she was in the living room when she awoke to the nightmare.

"Never want to have to experience this again and I hope no one else has to," said Russell.

Betz is a recent UW-Marathon County grad and is supposed to get married in July.

"I wish they did not have to go through this," said Russell.

The fire displaced nearly 20 people, including Brittney Morris, a pregnant mom with two boys.

"I'm nervous are we going to have a home to bring our new baby home too, it's hard," Morris said.

She grabbed what she could from her apartment but was surprised to see it filled with insulation, many things unsalvageable.

"It definitely hit, it's unrecognizable, we lost everything pretty much everything," said Morris.

But Morris was taken aback by the way the community came together to help after she posted on Facebook about looking for a place to live.

"That part makes me more emotional than everything else," said Morris. "The responses I got back were incredible, it gave me more faith in humanity itself."

The fire inspector said they still aren't sure what caused the blaze, but know that it started on the outside of the apartment complex.

If you'd like to help Krista, there's a GoFundMe page set up along with an account at Nicolet Bank.