Plover teen to stand trial in shooting, stabbing attack - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Plover teen to stand trial in shooting, stabbing attack

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Plover teen accused of shooting two people and stabbing his mother will stand trial in the case, according to online court records.

Alec Varney pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Portage County court to five felonies in the April incident at his parents house.

Two 19-year-olds told investigators Varney "freaked out" before he shot the friends cut his mother with a knife.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Varney will be back in court in July.

