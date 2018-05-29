Spirit 2 medical service back in the air one month after deadly crash

Spirit Medical Transport is back in action in the Northwoods, just four weeks after the company's old aircraft crashed in Hazelhurst, killing all three crew members on board.

The new medical chopper, which is the same model as the one that crashed, officially went into service Friday and transported its first patient Saturday.

Representatives for Spirit said getting to this point was an emotional journey.

"We did not only lose our coworkers, but we lost our friends," said Charlie Kotke, the service's regional manager. "And that took some time for us to have to work through."

He said the new aircraft has been thoroughly inspected and crew members have received substantial training.

"I'm confident in this air frame, I'm confident in our crews and pilots, I believe we're ready to go," said Kotke.

The aircraft they are currently using is only temporary, while the company considers the best permanent option.