Baby Falcons banded at WPS Weston Power Plant

Central Wisconsin students witnessed a milestone Tuesday when a group of Peregrine Falcons, recently hatched at the Weston power plant, were banded.

The kids were selected in the "name the chicks" contest.

The young falcons are named Starlight, Phoenix and Wisco-Spirit.

The banding is essential to keeping track of the birds, according to WPS.

"... helps researchers track important data about the falcons, such as lifespan, where they travel to, as well as when they reproduce," WPS Spokesman Matt Cullen said.

Since 1996, 103 Peregrine Falcons have hatched inside WPS power plant nest boxes in Wisconsin.