Tuesday Sports Report: Softball sectionals and baseball regionals

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Baseball

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 6 Marshfield 5

D.C. Everest 7 Green Bay East/West 2

De Pere 12 Wausau East 0 F/5

Division 2

Mosinee 12 Lakeland 0 F/5

Rhinelander 7 Medford 6

Division 3

Amherst 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2 F/8

Marathon 3 Neillsville 2 F/8

Stratford 2 Auburndale 0

Division 4

Almond-Bancroft 11 Tri-County 9

Athens 12 Abbotsford 11

Assumption 2 Loyal 1

Northland/WI Valley Lutheran 8 Edgar 3

Pittsville 8 Greenwood 3

Wild Rose 8 Rosholt 3

Softball

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 7 Marshfield 2

SPASH 6 Superior 1

Division 2

Mosinee 5 Merrill 1

Division 3

Tomahawk 4 Oconto 3 F/10

Division 4

Grantsburg 6 Chequamegon 2

Pacelli 13 Marathon 2 F/5

Division 5

Assumption 10 Tri-County 0 F/5
 

