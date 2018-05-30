A bit more rain Thursday, comfortable temperatures ahead

Wednesday night: Showers tapering off during the evening, then variably cloudy with areas of fog possible.

Low: 63 Wind: Light and Variable

Thursday: Variable clouds with a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: WNW~10

The cooler weather felt nice to a lot of people Wednesday and overall the forecast will stay comfortable through the weekend. The widespread rain will taper off gradually Wednesday night as low pressure slides off to the north and east. Lows will reach the lower 60s. The wind should be light and variable. Thursday may feature some patchy sunshine but also a chance of a few showers and t-storms in the afternoon mainly as an upper level disturbance pivots through the region. High temperatures could climb to the low 80s with west to northwest winds around 10 mph.

Cooler and less humid air will push in for Friday. We expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper to mid 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday should start sunny with some increase in the clouds later in the day. Highs will be very comfortable in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will push through Saturday evening and night, causing a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. At this point the rain amounts don't look overly heavy in our area.

Sunshine should return to our area Sunday in the wake of the cold front, allowing highs to stay well into the 70s.

Warmer air is projected to march into Wisconsin early next week. Monday should be mostly sunny with highs around 81. Readings could go a few degrees higher Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing humidity as well. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 30-May 2018