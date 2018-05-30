Wet weather for this Wednesday

Today: Mostly cloudy and muggy with rain developing. Isolated thunderstorms possible.

High: 78 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Showers tapering off during the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Low: 63 Wind: Light and Variable

Thursday: Variable clouds with a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: Becoming NW 5-10

Some beneficial rain will be moving through the area for today. It is extra good because there will not be much threat of severe weather. It is even better because it will cool things down a bit.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with some scattered light showers during the morning then a more widespread rain will develop around midday. This is moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Alberto. The highest rain total will be in the Northwoods this afternoon when an inch or so could fall. Around central and southern parts of the viewing area, many locations should receive up to a half inch. There will be some rumbles of thunder at times but the severe weather threat is minimal. With more clouds in the area, high temps will only reach the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

An upper level low pressure system lingering over Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday will produce some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. This activity will be more of the hit-or-miss variety and again there is not too much of a threat of severe weather. With a little sun mix with the clouds, the temps will be a little warmer on Thursday, reaching the low 80s.

A northeast wind developing on Friday will bring down the humidity and the temps a little more. The mercury will top out in the mid 70s and skies should become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Fairly nice weather will stick around for the weekend as well. Highs will be above normal, but it will not be hot. The mercury should hit the upper 70s to around 80 on both Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning will generate a 30% chance of light showers, otherwise most of the weekend will be dry.

High temps will remain above normal for early next week, likely reaching the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a fabulous Wednesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 30-May, 2018