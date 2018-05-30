Authorities remind riders of ATV and UTV rules and regulations

With summertime just around the corner, central Wisconsin riding trails will be packed with ATVs and UTVs.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local authorities want to remind riders that safety comes first.

Last year, there were 27 reported deaths involving people driving on ATVs and UTVs. So far this year, there's been two.

Officials said the biggest reason for those crashes comes from speed.

"Any ATVs that's on the routes, or on the roadways need to abide by the speed limits," said Portage Co. Sheriff, Mike Lukas. "If they're posted different for ATV they need to be abide by those under statue."

According to the DNR's website, rules to differ between public and private roads and trails.

If you're riding on a public properties, you need to complete a safety course. Riders under the age of 18 have to wear a helmet.

ATV riders need to be at least 12-years-old and UTV riders need to be at least 16.

However, those rules don't apply for private properties, but authorities still recommend it.

Lukas said riders also need to be cautious of other drivers on the road. He said most of the time cars don't see the four wheelers.

"Be a defensive driver on the routes," he said.

Safety experts said before heading out on the trails, riders should know the weather, the terrain, and to let someone know where you're going to be riding.

To learn more about the rules and regulations, visit the DNR website.