JJ Watt receives honorary doctorate from Baylor University

WACO, TEXAS (WKOW) -- Former Badger and current Houston Texan JJ Watt received an honorary doctorate from Baylor University Tuesday.

The NFL star was given an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine. "I've had a lot of big dreams in my life but not even I dreamt I'd become a doctor one day," Watt wrote on Twitter.

The honorary degree was given in response to Watt's efforts during Hurricane Harvey relief. He raised more than $37 million after setting an initial goal of $200,000.

In his speech to students who were receiving their own PHDs and doctorates, Watt urged them to use that type of energy in their medical careers. "What I challenge you to do is to help bring out that inherent good in everyone around you. Help be that positive light. Help be that person that everybody else wants to be around and help be that energy that takes this world into an even better place."