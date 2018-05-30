GARDEN GOODIES: Rhubarb cake

Chief Meteorologist, Justin Loew, surprised the Wake Up Wisconsin crew with rhubarb cake for Wednesday's Garden Goodies!

He also showed off rhubarb plants from his own garden and explained how it grows.

CAKE:

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup sugar (Justin used brown sugar)

1 egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk (Justin used 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream combined with 1/2 cup water and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice)

2 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb (use a little less if you want a more fluffy cake. Justin used a little more to bring in more of the Rhubarb flavor)

STREUSEL TOPPING:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted

VANILLA SAUCE:

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup evaporated milk (Justin used 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream and 1/4 cup of almond milk)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch square baking dish and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar for the cake. Beat in the egg. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed butter/sugar mixture alternately with the buttermilk, beating just until moistened. Fold in the chopped rhubarb. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the batter to the edges.

In a medium bowl, combine the streusel topping ingredients, mixing them together until the mixture is coarse and combined. Sprinkle the streusel evenly over the batter. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the top of the cake is lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.

For the sauce, melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add the sugar and milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-3 minutes or until slightly thickened (it will thicken more as it cools slightly). Remove from the heat; stir in the vanilla. Serve warm with the cake.