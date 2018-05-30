Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Mosinee walking trail vandalism

MOSINEE (WAOW) - Vandals strike a Mosinee walking trail for the second time in less than a year.

Someone broke 50 spindles and support rails along the bridge on the Purple Circle Trail the weekend of May 5 and 6, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

Vandals did similar damage last fall.

"Whether it was boredom or disrespect, it is obviously causing a nuisance to the area and the city has to spend time and money to repair the damage," Ruechel said.

If you have information about who may have committed the vandalism contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.