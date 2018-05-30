Wake Up Wisconsin's Hodag Festival ticket giveaway

News 9 is giving away 8 single-day tickets to Hodag Country Festival!
Each Thursday in June, starting June 7, we will reveal clues on Wake Up Wisconsin. If you can guess the name of the artist or group, you will head to WAOW.com and click the banner at the top of the page. Scroll to the bottom of this story to play, once the contest begins!
The winner will be announced the following Thursday. Each week - one winner will take home two one-day passes.
Rules are below:
- No purchase necessary.
- To be eligible, entrants must name the band or artist whose lyrics are featured on Wake Up Wisconsin.
- The entry period will be from Thursday, when the lyrics are featured to the following Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.
- One winner is selected each week on Wednesday and announced Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin.
- Winners are selected at random. One will be chosen from the online entry form.
- The odds of winning are based on the number of entries in the database.
- Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner.
- Winners must be willing to have their name presented on air. Winner's name may also be used for publicity purposes without compensation.
- Winners may only win once.
- Employees of WAOW and their families are not eligible.
- All prizes will be picked up at WAOW TV-9, 1908 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI. 54403 or received by mail.
- WAOW reserves the right to settle all disputes and to change and alter the details of the contest as circumstances merit.
- WAOW will conduct the contest and WAOW will be the final judge on all matters related to this contest. The judges' decisions are final, binding and conclusive on all matters. By entering this contest, entrants accept and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges relative to the contest.