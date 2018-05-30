Prosecutors amend charge in Oneida County wolf-killing incident

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - Prosecutors on Wednesday reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor accusations that a Manitowoc man shot a black wolf on the opening weekend of gun deer season from a stand near where shell corn was spread on the ground, according to online Oneida County court records.

A judge then entered a not guilty plea for Steven Kohl, 49, to one count of intentional violation of an endangered species in the Nov. 18 incident, court records said. No trial date was immediately set.

Game wardens discovered the crime at Rocky Run Cranberry Marsh because the wolf was wearing a tracking collar and it transmitted a mortality signal, according to the criminal complaint said.

Kohl told investigators he saw three or four wolves running across the swamp from his deer stand about 9:20 a.m. on opening day, the complaint said. He fired one shot from his .30-06 rifle at the "large black one" but told wardens he did not know if he hit it and did not go look for it.

Wardens found the wolf with a gunshot wound and one or both of its rear legs broken, the complaint said. The wolf was found about 200 yards from the deer stand.

Kohl told investigators he also shot four times at an eight-point buck that morning but missed, the complaint said.

Kohl and the landowner were each cited for illegally feeding/hunting deer after the landowner told wardens he had two of his deer stands baited and he "knew it was illegal," the complaint said.

Decades of bounty hunting wiped out wolves in Wisconsin by the 1950s. But they have migrated back from Minnesota since they were put on the federal endangered species list in the 1970s and at least 925 live in northern and central Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.