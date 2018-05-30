What's Going Around: Hypertension on the rise

More people, including children, are developing hypertension, according to doctors.

Hypertension is high blood pressure. If your blood pressure is greater than 140/90, you have hypertension. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of Americans older than 20 had this as of 2013.

UnityPoint Health nurse Joana Huibregtse says those numbers are increasing and they're being seen more often in children.

Huibregtse says hypertension plays a big role in heart disease, which is the number one killer of American adults. It can run in families and you are more likely to get hypertension the older you are. Obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, alcohol use and unhealthy eating increase your risk.

Huibregtse says hypertension can be scary because there are usually no symptoms to watch out for. You have to look at what's going on "behind the scenes" internally. Huibregtse says, "Blood vessels get hard and less flexible, so the heart needs to push harder to get blood to the rest of the body."

Over time you can have permanent damage to the heart, kidneys, eyes and brain, which can lead to death.

Huibregtse says most people don't know they have high blood pressure until they see a healthcare provider for a regular check-up. Signs can be very subtle, like headaches, vision changes, swelling of the hands or feet, chest pains and shortness of breath.

To treat hypertension, watch your weight and eat a healthy diet, avoiding salt and saturated fats. She suggests eating a lot of fruits and vegetables, as well. Huibregtse also recommends exercising at least 30 minutes most days of the week, avoiding alcohol and not smoking. She says you can also take medications to help control your hypertension.

You should see your healthcare provider regularly to check your blood pressure.