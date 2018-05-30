Five plead not guilty in murder of Lac du Flambeau man

HURLEY (WAOW) - Five young men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to conspiring to kill a Lac du Flambeau man whose bullet-riddled body was found on New Year's Day in rural Iron County, according to online Iron County court records.

Curtis Wolfe, 26, of Eagle River, Evan Oungst, 28, of Eagle River, James Lussier, 19, of Woodruff, Richard Allen, 27, of Hurley and Joseph Lussier, 26,of Hurley are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. The punishment for conspiracy to commit murder is life in prison.

No trial date was immediately set.

Wolfe stood mute during Wednesday's arraignment, and a judge entered not guilty pleas to the two felonies for him, court records.

In another development, the judge reduced bail for Oungst from $1 million cash to $25,000 cash with conditions, including electronic monitoring, court records said.

Valliere, 25, was last seen early in the morning on Dec. 22.

According to the criminal complaint, Oungst told investigators the six were riding around in a van, and at one point, everyone got out of the car and started to beat Valliere up.

"Allen then pulled out a gun. Joseph then heard a shot and saw that blood was coming out of the face of Wayne. While Wayne was still moving around and breathing, Joseph 'put a six pack in his back,'" according to the complaint." Joseph then advised that Wolfe, James Lussier and Oungst got rid of the body."

An autopsy revealed Valliere was shot eight times, including twice in the head.

An argument over a meth pipe that Valliere allegedly stole and a belief that he was a police informant have been cited as possible motives for the killing, according to the complaint.