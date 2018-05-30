'Everyone Makes Mistakes': Young girl writes book about father's incarceration

CROFTON, MD. (WISN) -- A middle schooler in Maryland is making a difference with a special book to help children whose parents are incarcerated. She got the idea after her father went to jail and hopes her book will be a resource other children can use.

Seventh-grader Madison Strempek read the book she authored at Crofton Middle School library.

"When my dad went to jail, my mom and I looked for resources to help me and there was nothing. So, I decided on my own to write my book to help every kid in the world with incarcerated parents," Madison said.

"Everyone Makes Mistakes" is a 46-page self-published book Madison wrote when she was 10 years old. It was a form of self-therapy that helped her work through her emotions.

"I had so many questions running through my head that day, like, 'How could this happen? Was it something I did? Was it my fault? Does it mean he doesn't love me anymore? Why would he do this himself? Why would he do this to me?'" Madison said.

"I have these little sections where you can, like, write down stuff and at the end of each chapter can just do a little paragraph, like, what you can write just to help people feel better," Madison said.

Madison has donated copies of the book to area schools and it is listed on Amazon. She's already sold over 5,000 copies.

Madison's book earned her a trip to the White House. She was the keynote speaker at an international conference in New Zealand, and she just won the Prudential Spirit of the Community Award.

Madison said she hopes more than anything that her book will help other children with parents behind bars.

"That they're not alone -- they can have a voice and they can talk about it," Madison said.

"Just because people make mistakes doesn't mean you take them out of your life. He's in jail for a mistake that he made. It's not my fault. It's not your fault either. You should never blame yourself for someone else's mistakes," Madison read from her book.