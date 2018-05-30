Harvey Weinstein indicted in New York rape case - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Harvey Weinstein indicted in New York rape case

NEW YORK (AP) -

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced the indictment Wednesday. He says it brings the former movie mogul "another step closer to accountability."

The indictment came hours after Weinstein's lawyers said he'd decided not to testify before the grand jury. They said there wasn't enough time to prepare because he learned the specific charges and the accusers' identities only after turning himself in Friday.

Weinstein's lawyers also said "political pressure" on the DA made an indictment unavoidable.

They declined to comment further on the indictment.

Weinstein faces rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women in New York. The 66-year-old has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

