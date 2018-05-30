Brewers win 6th straight series with 3-2 win over Cardinals

The Cardinals' Alex Reyes pitched four scoreless innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, and Orlando Arcia hit a go-ahead single in a two-run seventh to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 3-2 on Wednesday.



Making his first major league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016, Reyes allowed three hits, struck out two and walked two.



Reyes was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA two years ago, beating the Chicago Cubs three times and striking out 52 in 46 innings. Reyes felt pain during a pre-spring training bullpen session in February 2017 and was operated on by Cardinals head orthopedic physician Dr. George Paletta.



Reyes, a 23-year-old right-hander, was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four minor league injury rehabilitation starts this month at Class A Palm Beach and Peoria, Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. He struck out 44 in 23 innings.



Milwaukee, at 19-8, set a team record for wins in May despite going 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranding 12 runners.



Yelich hit into a run-scoring forceout to put Milwaukee ahead in the fifth, but the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the seventh against Jeremy Jeffress (5-0) on Harrison Bader's fifth home run and Tommy Pham's sacrifice fly.



Yelich drove Tyler Lyons' first pitch of the seventh inning off the facing of the center-field scoreboard, and Jesus Aguilar, Domingo Santana and Arcia singled off Sam Tuivailala (1-1).



Brewers starter Junior Guerra allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth and got two outs in the ninth, and Corey Knebel struck out Jose Martinez for his fifth save in seven chances.



Dexter Fowler had three singles for the Cardinals.



MAKING MOVES

RHP Mike Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals. ... RHP Dominic Leone, out since May 5 with right upper arm nerve irritation, was transferred to the 60-day DL.



TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Fowler returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a bruised right knee. He was hit by a pitch Saturday at Pittsburgh. ... LF Marcell Ozuna was a late scratch and replaced by Tyler O'Neill.



Brewers: SS Tyler Saladino (left ankle sprain) was placed on the 10-day DL. He jammed the ankle into second base taking a throw on a force play Tuesday night. Eric Sogard started in his place, and Arcia took over in the seventh.



UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-1, 2.15 ERA) is to make his third career start against Pittsburgh on Friday as the Cardinals return home. RHP Trevor Williams (5-3, 3.43 ERA) starts for the Pirates.



Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (4-3, 4.42 ERA) faces the Chicago White Sox on Friday night in the opener of an eight-game trip. He beat the White Sox 5-1 for Arizona in his major-league debut on May 11, 2014.