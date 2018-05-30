Military aircraft makes emergency landing in Milwaukee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Military aircraft makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- -

A military airplane has made a safe emergency landing in Milwaukee.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 128th Air Refueling Wing says the crew landed safely and exited at Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The KC-135 aircraft blew out two of its tires as it landed. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports emergency vehicles surrounded the plane after it came to a stop.

The runway was temporarily closed. The plane was towed off the runway at 4 p.m., and the runway reopened and the airport resumed normal operations.

The Air Guard spokesman says the cause of the emergency will be investigated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.