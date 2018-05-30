Starbucks customers react to racial bias training

After Starbucks closed stores across the country Tuesday for what the CEO called "Bias Training," customers in Wausau were quick to applaud the move.

"I think it's a great idea," said Richard Kelly, who stopped by the 17th Avenue location Wednesday. "You have to understand that you have to accept the differences and the diversity."

The training was mandated by the Starbucks CEO in the wake of outrage following the arrest of two black customers at a shop in Philadelphia.

Employees weren't permitted to speak with News 9 directly about the training, but Starbucks officials said it was mandatory, lasted four hours and involved small-group discussions as well as personal reflection.

"It was a foundational event for the company," said CEO Kevin Johnson. "And, in many ways, it was an investment in our future."

Kelly hopes the message permeates the entire Wisconsin workforce.

"Everybody has biases, but they don't understand the biases," he said. "And they have to have them explained to them so they react in a world view not in a local view."

Bias training will now be incorporated into the hiring process at Starbucks.