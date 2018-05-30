Wausau police plan presentation to combat human trafficking in central Wisconsin

Human trafficking has been seen as a global issue, but statistics show that now it is happening in central Wisconsin.

According to the national hotline for human trafficking there have been 1,523 calls reported from victims in Wisconsin since 2007.

The Wausau Police Department along with the Women's Center in Wausau will be holding a presentation for the public on June 4th to help identify the signs of human trafficking.

"Trafficking doesn't just occur in larger cities, it occurs in smaller cities,"said Sarah D'acquisto of the Wausau Police Department.

D'acquisto said she gets two tips a week about this issue.

She said there is one thing in particular that makes Wausau a vulnerable city for trafficking.

"Wausau being such a gateway is because we are located between two major highways, we have highway 29 and highway 51 both of which connect to other cities," D'acquisto said.

This also helps contribute to the increasing opioid epidemic, according to D'acquisto.

"The traffickers use their girls not only for prostitution for the sex act but use their girls as mules to transport those drugs," she said.

D'aquisto said there are many signs that indicate human trafficking to look out for.

Some of them: if minors start dressing older than their age, or suddenly having electronics that they might not be able to afford.

D'aquisto also said if you are on vacation and notice an unusual amount of foot traffic coming from a room it should be called in immediately,

Officer D'aquisto wants victims to know there is a way to leave.

"The best thing is to do is to know that there are people here to help them," she said."We understand the trauma of the life and we understand that it takes time to get out of it."

The presentation will start at 7 p.m.

To register, you can call 715-675-3331 then press #1.