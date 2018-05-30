Public's help needed in finding Upper Michigan woman

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing Upper Michigan woman.

Authorities say Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was last seen attending the "Mellen Jam" music festival around noon on Saturday.

The festival is held on Gilgen Road, just north of Mellen.

She is described as 5'3, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Newberry was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and long pants, and also has a skin tag on her nose and has several missing teeth.

If you know where Newberry might be, you're asked to call the Ashland County Sheriff's Office at 715-682-7023, Option 1.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office has additional information in the following release: