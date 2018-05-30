Athlete of the Week: Sydni Gburek, Mosinee

The Mosinee softball team is on a tear as of late, winning its last 12 games to advance to the Sectional Final, but it's the Indians pitcher who makes it all look easy.

"I try to focus on one thing and not worry about the fans or the coaches or the parents,” Mosinee pitcher Sydni Gburek said. “I just to just focus on the gloves and the pitches."

Nine strikeouts by Gburek and a shutout earned the Indians the Regional title.

"The best part is, she gets out for us,” Mosinee head coach Todd Felch said. “We don't have to necessarily make a diving play and throw somebody out at first place. It's great to have some of those freebies at the plate."

8 K's two days later and she is one game out from heading to the state tournament as a junior.

"It would honestly mean the best thing ever,” Gburek said. “I have always wanted to go to state and just being so close is so awesome."

"Even if she's not on her A-game, you would not be able to tell just by looking at her,” Felch said. “She will be inside her head, she's working every pitch, she's always thinking it through, and she's always focused and concentrated."

Felch says once Gburek is on a roll, it is nearly impossible to stop her.

"I hope [my opponents] feel the same way and when they start getting down, they have no chance,” Gburek said. “I just hope they're worried."

Her approach on the mound—ever changing. A true form of trial and error is the method to this strikeout machine's madness.

"Coming from freshman year and playing, to where I am now, I have changed,” Gburek said. “My windup, my pitches--it's just crazy how much I've changed with all of the practices I've had to go through.”

Despite her stellar 2.20 ERA, Gburek expects her softball career to come to a halt once she crosses the stage at graduation next year. For now, her sole focus is on leading her team to Madison.