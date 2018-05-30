Committee votes to add resource officer for DC Everest School Di - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Committee votes to add resource officer for DC Everest School District

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WESTON (WAOW) -

The DC Everest School District could soon have an additional resource officer.

The Everest Metro Joint Finance Committee voted on the additional officer Wednesday night. They also approved the addition of an officer at the Everest Metro Police Department to compensate for the extra resource officer.

According to committee member Barb Ermeling, the school district would pay for a majority of the cost associated with the additional officer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.