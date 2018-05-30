2 injured when crane collapses in Florida neighborhood - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 injured when crane collapses in Florida neighborhood

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say at least two people were injured when a crane collapsed on two homes in a Florida neighborhood.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez says the crane was being used to put up Florida Power & Light electric poles Wednesday afternoon when it fell on the two houses.

No fatalities were reported, and Gonzalez wasn't sure of the extent of the injuries.

 Gonzalez says firefighters are going through the houses to make sure no one else was inside. The crane smashed through the roof of one of the homes, causing extensive damage.

Gonzalez says it wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

FPL spokesman Richard Beltran confirmed the crane was being operated by a contractor when it tipped over. He had no additional information.

