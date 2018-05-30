Wisconsin lawmakers react to Right to Try bill signed

President Donald Trump signed the Right to Try bill into law Wednesday, aimed at helping terminally ill patients.

The bill gives people diagnosed with life-threatening conditions the right to seek drug-treatments that are still in clinical-trials.

"Thousands of terminally ill Americans will finally have the help, the hope, and the fighting chance," said President Trump. "And I think it's going to be better than chance that they will be cured."

Patients who have exhausted treatment options will have access to the unproven drugs without needing permission from the FDA. The treatments will have needed to pass phase one of the FDA's approval process. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said he thinks the bill will have a positive impact.

"It's not a guarantee, it's not a cure but I'm confident it will save lives," said Johnson. "Right to Try is absolutely the right thing to do."

While Republicans like Senator Johnson are hopeful, Democrats have argued it gives patients false hope and could be dangerous.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin released a statement saying in part:

"I also believe that it is critical that the FDA has the resources needed to adequately protect public health and to ensure that patients have access to appropriate follow-up care when complications arise."

Many states, including Wisconsin already had their own Right to Try laws in place.