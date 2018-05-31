The weather will turn more seasonal for the weekend

Today: Cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy with widely scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon.

High: 81 Wind: West around 10

Tonight: Variable clouds.

Low: 57 Wind: Becoming North-Northeast 5-10

Friday: Some clouds early, then becoming mostly sunny.

High: 74 Wind: NE 5-15

Temps will be warm once again for today then a cooler trend is on the way for a few days. The weather will feel more normal for early June.

We will start out with cloudy skies this morning then partly cloudy skies should develop by midday. The partial sun should help warm temps into the low 80s in many spots. A weak upper level low pressure system and cold front could spark some widely scattered showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will be westerly around 10 mph.

A northeast wind will develop tonight and continue on Friday and that will cool things down a bit more and turn the air less humid. You will notice the difference on Friday. We will have some clouds around early Friday then more sun will develop. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s.

High temperatures will continue to be in the 70s all the way from Saturday through Tuesday. The weather will be mainly dry and not very humid as well. The one chance for a bit of rain will be with a cold front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin on Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Right now I am putting the odds of rain at about 50%. There might be some thunderstorms but severe weather looks unlikely.

Warmer and a but more humid Summer condition should return by the middle of next week with highs in the 80s.

Have a fabulous Thursday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 31-May, 2018