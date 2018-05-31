State-by-state: America's most misspelled words - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

State-by-state: America's most misspelled words

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

Google Trends has a tally of the most misspelled words in the U.S.

They're the top searched "how to spell" words by state.

Wisconsin's most misspelled word is "beautiful" -- along with 10 other states.

Take a look at the full list: 

  • Alabama: Cousin
  • Alaska: Veteran
  • Arizona: Beautiful
  • Arkansas: Beautiful
  • California: Beautiful
  • Colorado: Resume
  • Connecticut: Sincerely
  • Delaware: Decision
  • Washington, D.C.: Permanent
  • Florida: Hors d’oeuvre
  • Georgia: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Hawaii: Grateful
  • Idaho: Businesses
  • Illinois: Beautiful
  • Indiana: Beautiful
  • Iowa: Vacuum
  • Kansas: Consequences
  • Kentucky: Definitely
  • Louisiana: Favorite
  • Maine: Connecticut
  • Maryland: Canceled
  • Massachusetts: Beautiful
  • Michigan: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Minnesota: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Mississippi: Gray
  • Missouri: Sincerely
  • Montana: Tomorrow
  • Nebraska: Nocturnal
  • Nevada: Probably
  • New Hampshire: Subtle
  • New Jersey: Resume
  • New Mexico: Permanently
  • New York: Resume
  • North Carolina: Beautiful
  • North Dakota: Yacht
  • Ohio: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Oklahoma: Canceled
  • Oregon: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Pennsylvania: Schedule
  • Rhode Island: Dying
  • South Carolina: Beginning
  • South Dakota: Chaos
  • Tennessee: Schedule
  • Texas: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
  • Utah: Beautiful
  • Vermont: Solution
  • Virginia: Beautiful
  • Washington: Beautiful
  • West Virginia: Apparel
  • Wisconsin: Beautiful
  • Wyoming: Fiancé
