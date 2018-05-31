State-by-state: America's most misspelled words

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -
Google Trends has a tally of the most misspelled words in the U.S.
They're the top searched "how to spell" words by state.
Wisconsin's most misspelled word is "beautiful" -- along with 10 other states.
Take a look at the full list:
- Alabama: Cousin
- Alaska: Veteran
- Arizona: Beautiful
- Arkansas: Beautiful
- California: Beautiful
- Colorado: Resume
- Connecticut: Sincerely
- Delaware: Decision
- Washington, D.C.: Permanent
- Florida: Hors d’oeuvre
- Georgia: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Hawaii: Grateful
- Idaho: Businesses
- Illinois: Beautiful
- Indiana: Beautiful
- Iowa: Vacuum
- Kansas: Consequences
- Kentucky: Definitely
- Louisiana: Favorite
- Maine: Connecticut
- Maryland: Canceled
- Massachusetts: Beautiful
- Michigan: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Minnesota: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Mississippi: Gray
- Missouri: Sincerely
- Montana: Tomorrow
- Nebraska: Nocturnal
- Nevada: Probably
- New Hampshire: Subtle
- New Jersey: Resume
- New Mexico: Permanently
- New York: Resume
- North Carolina: Beautiful
- North Dakota: Yacht
- Ohio: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Oklahoma: Canceled
- Oregon: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Pennsylvania: Schedule
- Rhode Island: Dying
- South Carolina: Beginning
- South Dakota: Chaos
- Tennessee: Schedule
- Texas: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Utah: Beautiful
- Vermont: Solution
- Virginia: Beautiful
- Washington: Beautiful
- West Virginia: Apparel
- Wisconsin: Beautiful
- Wyoming: Fiancé