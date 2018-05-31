State officials warn drivers to watch out for deer

Now that more deer are on the move, state officials are asking you to be extra careful on the road.

The state Department of Transportation says it usually sees a spike in deer-involved crashes this time of year.

It's asking motorists, especially motorcyclists, to be extra alert.

Last year in Wisconsin, nine people were killed in deer-related crashes. Six were motorcyclists.

Deer activity increases in June as females search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.

There were more than 20,000 deer/motor vehicle crashes statewide last year.

Dane County had the most with 959 crashes. Waukesha County was next with nearly 869. Manitowoc County was third with 788 crashes.