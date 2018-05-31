WAOW Central Wisconsin Golf Card 2018

It's that time of year again!
$95 gets you the WAOW Central Wisconsin Golf Tour Card, and over $400 in value. This year, there are 10 participating central Wisconsin courses that the card will grant you access to. Simply present your card to redeem one 18-hole round at each participating course.
Click here to buy starting May 28th. Act fast, before they're gone!
