Wood Co. school set to close hosts final open house

Former and present students of a Wood County school got together for an open house before the doors shut for good.

East Junior High School served students of Wisconsin Rapids for 88 years, but it's closing due to a decline enrollment.

"I think ten years ago we had classes in the high school of 500, 520, 550 students," said Principal Kevin Yeske. "Now we're putting classes of 350, 360, or sometimes 330."

During the open house more than 300 people came to celebrate the school's history with pictures and videos.

"The people are getting the chance to come back to the building and re-live the old times," Yeske.

Sandy Nugent, a teacher at the school, helped put the event together. She said it took months to find videos and pictures to display during the open house.

"There's so many memories, but we didn't want miss any," she said.

Dawn Oneil and Debra Furgason were best friends in high school, and said this was a great opportunity to meet up and reminisce.

They both said it was a bittersweet moment but the memories make it all worth it.

"It gave us a good foundation for our future and careers," said Furgason.

The plan for the building is unclear, but district leaders hope the community will continue to use it for future events.