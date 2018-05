WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Humane Society of Marathon County is trying to find a home for two Springer Spaniels recently surrendered to the shelter in Wausau when their owner passed away.

Marley and Shiloh are ages 10 and 11.

Shelter volunteers say they are super sweet and a bonded pair that they want to see adopted together,

No fee has been set for the two.

If you are interested in the dogs you can see them at the shelter during regular business hours or call to make an appointment at 715-845-2810.