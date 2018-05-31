UWSP lifts interim tag, makes Krueger permanent men's hockey coach

The search for the person to lead the UW-Stevens Point hockey team in the 2018 season and beyond ended with the same person they ended the 2017 season with.

The school announced Thursday that Tyler Krueger has been promoted to permanemt men's hockey coach. Krueger served as interim head coach for the 2017-18 season after former head coach Chris Brooks left for Michigan Tech in summer 2017.

“I am excited to announce that Tyler (Krueger) will continue as our head men’s hockey coach,” said UWSP Director of Athletics Brad Duckworth. “His familiarity with the program and his success as our interim last year made this a logical choice. The culture and recent success of our men’s hockey program were built with Tyler as a member of the team and I am confident he will continue to succeed behind the bench.”

Krueger's first-year success at the helm was undeniable, as he led the Pointers to the Frozen Four in March. UWSP went undefeated (6-0-2) en route to the regular-season WIAC title, and also bested rival Adrian on the road in the NCAA Tournament. A former four-year hockey player himself, Krueger expressed his excitement about staying in the position at his alma mater.

“I am thrilled to become the permanent head coach of one of the premier men’s hockey programs in the country,” Krueger said. “I would like to thank Brad Duckworth and the entire search and screen committee for this opportunity. We are excited for the upcoming challenge to continue to sustain a championship culture here at UW-Stevens Point for years to come.”

Krueger, a Stevens Point native, graduated from UWSP in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in health promotion and wellness. He also captained the Pointers to the NCAA Championship Game that same year.