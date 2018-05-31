1,200 Milwaukee-area AT&T union workers join five-state strike

Roughly 1,200 AT&T employees from downtown Milwaukee and Brookfield offices joined colleagues across five Midwest states who walked off the job at midday Thursday.

The staffers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, part of the Communications Workers of America, have been in contract talks with the telecommunications provider since March.

They're upset that AT&T has been has been cutting call center workers in favor of outsourcing, despite its promises to invest in its workers after President Trump's sweeping tax cuts, USA TODAY reported earlier this month.

"CWA members are prepared to do whatever it takes to get a fair contract at AT&T Midwest that prioritizes job security, healthcare, and retirement," CWA District 4 Vice President Linda L. Hinton said after an April 10 union vote that authorized the strike.

The union represents the technicians who do installation and repair work for DirecTV and telephone and internet services.