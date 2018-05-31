Weston Wendy's employees walk out

Wendy's employees walked out of the Weston location Thursday.

The workers left behind a note saying the corporation is refusing to pay a living wage,

The sign taped on the door said "Due to this corporations refusal to pay a living wage and deal with problems before it's too late, the employees you would have dealt with today have all walked off the job. We wish you all the best" signed the "Wendy's crew".

This comes a day after the owner of a Sacramento Chic-Fil-A raised employees' wages from $12.50 to $13 hourly to $17 to $18 per hour in an effort to improve the lifestyles of current and prospective employees.