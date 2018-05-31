Cooler and less humid weather on the way

Tonight: 40% chance of showers and T-storms during the evening, then variable clouds. Cooler and less humid.

Low: 56 Wind: North 6-13

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and less humid.

High: 73 Wind: NE 8-16, with higher gusts during the morning

The final day of May has been mild and somewhat humid. The morning fog was followed by peeks of sunshine, with scattered showers and isolated T-storms developing southward into the area during the afternoon. Highs ranged through the 70s north of Wausau and from the upper 70s to low 80s south, with breezy west to northwest winds at times.

The shower and T-storm activity was triggered by a low pressure system and cold front. The passage of the front will lead to cooler and less humid weather through early next week.

Cloud cover will decrease Friday for a pleasant start to the month of June. Clouds will increase again Saturday as the next low pressure system approaches from the west. There will be a chance of showers and T-storms during the afternoon, with the activity becoming likely during the evening into the night. A few showers could linger Sunday.

Quiet weather is expected Monday and Tuesday. There will be a slight chance of a shower or T-storm Wednesday as warmer and more humid air begins to return to the state. A few showers and storms will be possible Thursday as well as the warmer conditions continue to advance.

Tree pollen levels were in the low range today, with no grass pollen as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good night and a fantastic Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 31, 2018