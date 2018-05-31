Rosholt woman wins $1 million in Wisconsin Lottery scratch game

MADISON (WAOW) - A Rosholt woman is $1 million richer - thanks to a $30 scratch ticket in the Wisconsin Lottery.

Patricia Jenks won the first top prize in the One Million Now! scratch game, the Lottery said Thursday.

She bought the ticket at the Plainfield Amoco/BP in Plainfield and first thought it was a $50,000 winner, the Lottery said. It wasn't until the retailer encouraged her to scratch the remaining spots that she realized it won her $1 million.

The Plainfield store gets $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Lottery said one more $1 million prize remains in the One Million Now! game.