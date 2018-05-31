One dead in Lincoln Co. fire

A woman was found dead after a fire in the Town of Bradley Thursday, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

The blaze broke out on Robin Lane, and was discovered when a family member came to check on the 86-year-old, who was found dead inside.

Officials say a previous fire broke out inside the home possibly during the previous 24 hours, but was put out.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay with News 9 for the latest on this developing story.