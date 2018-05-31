Tribal communities get funding to fight opioid crisis

Millions of dollars in new funding is on the way to fight the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin's tribal communities.

The Department of Human Safety announced a $2.4 million dollar grant to help those with drug addictions statewide.

In 2015, Schimel announced the 'Dose of Reality' campaign to bring more awareness to the opioid epidemic.

Attorney General Brad Schimel said this is an issue thousands of Wisconsinites are struggling with, and now it's spreading to the state's tribal members.

"There is work being done to support them in their work to be clean, but as a state and a nation we will not stop this opioid epidemic if we do not stop more people from becoming hooked on these drugs," Schimel said.

Leaders said its necessary to bring new resources to tribal communities.

"When they're driving down the road they see a lot of the statewide campaign but a lot of those images so a lot of those messages don't resonate with tribal families and tribal communities," Nicholas VanZile of the Sokaogon Chippewa community.

The grant from DHS was spread across 17 counties. Some of those in area, including Portage County and the Lac du Flambeau tribal community. Both were awarded $750,000.