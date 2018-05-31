Consultants give first look at possibilities for Wausau mall

The Wausau City Council, along with a number of community members, had their first look at possibilities for redevelopment of the Wausau Center Mall. A consulting firm was hired to develop conceptual plans for the space.

"We're extremely excited, we found an audience here and a council very open to new ideas," said Joe Borgstrom with Place & Main Advisors.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation paid for the consulting firm to re-imagine the space. Options including housing, retail space, or a mix between the two. They said another option for mall owners would be to re-enhance the mall.

"To have that mall here is still an asset, but what can we do to make it even better," Borgstrom. "We're going to be doing some primary research on the preferences of the local market."

They took feedback on the different options from the council members and the community. Many seemed to like the idea of a mixed-use space that includes retail and housing.

"That was real appealing, was the mixed use," said Russ Erickson, the owner of Uff Da in the mall. "That's what I'd really like to get into that type of thing."

This is in the very preliminary stages. In the next few weeks to months, the consulting group along with architects will put together plans. However, they have to work with the city, and the mall owners, along with the trust that owns the Younkers store and come to some type of agreement once they have plans.

The mall owners, Rialto Management Group out of Miami were not at the meeting. Consultants said they would be meeting with them along with city leaders on Friday.

The consulting group is hoping to get more feedback from residents.