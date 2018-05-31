A Marathon Co. school district adds third resource officer

The D.C Everest School District will be adding a third armed school resource officer.

The district currently has two officers patrolling the halls at the senior and junior high.

“Kids should come to school and focus on school and not have to worry about their safety,” said Kristine Gilmore the superintendent of the D.C. Everest School District.

Gilmore said there are many things that play in to keeping students safe.

“People think of school safety as just an intruder in the school,” she said. “It’s about preventative relationships with the kids that when they hear something they have someone to go to, it’s about trying to be preventative to stop something before it starts.”

The new armed school resource officer will be placed at the D.C. Everest Middle School.

Placing a third officer would allow the other two resource officers to give their undivided attention to the high school and the junior high.

The Everest Metro Police Chief said this is a way to prevent tragedies before they occur.

“Having someone in the middle school to help with those problems at a younger age with today’s climate we know that things happen even in middle schools,” said Clayton Schulz the Chief of Everest Metro Police Department.

He said given the recent school shooting in a Santa Fe middle school it is hard to predict where and when tragedies can take place.

“You are seeing these things at a younger and younger age, ” Schulz said.

This would allow officers to respond very quickly.

“You know from history of school school shootings that most of them are ended with confrontation with the police and the quicker we are there the faster the situation gets resolved,” he said.

The funding for the new addition of the resource officer will be coming from D.C. Everest budget which is up to $70,000 according to the superintendent.

The new resource officer is expected to start in the beginning of the next school year.