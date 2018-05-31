Packers' Aaron Rodgers receives honorary doctorate from Medical College of Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has received an honorary doctorate from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The honor was bestowed on the Super Bowl champ for his work to end childhood cancer and blood disorders.

The degree is an honorary doctorate of humanities.

"It is with great pride that we welcome Aaron to the MCW community. Honorary degree recipients exemplify the MCW commitment to the highest standards of education, scholarship, innovation or community engagement," said Dr. John R. Raymond, Sr., president and chief operating officer of MCW. "When conferring an honorary degree, we honor those individuals in our community who have embraced our ideals and have dedicated a substantial portion of their lives to bettering the world around them."

Rodgers works with the Medical College of Wisconsin and the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund.

No. 12 has helped raise $2.8 million for childhood cancer research.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation has granted nearly $350,000 for scholarships and other programs at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Medical College of Wisconsin opened its Green Bay campus in 2015. Its first set of graduates will accept their diplomas June 1 at Lambeau Field.