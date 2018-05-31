Children of missing woman pleading for answers

Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was reported missing earlier this week. As answers fail to surface, two of her children - who live in central Wisconsin - grow increasingly concerned.

"Me, personally, I'm at a standstill," said her son Ryan, from Medford.

Newberry was last seen at a music festival in Mellen on Saturday, according to authorities.

Her children said the factors in her disappearance don't add up.

"She always, always had things that meant something to her everywhere she went," said Jake Newberry, another son of hers. "And as far as we know, she took nothing. No water, no clothes, no wallet, nothing."

As police continue to search the area near the festival grounds, Newberry's photo continues to circulate social media. One Facebook post had been shared nearly 1,200 times Thursday.

Ryan and Jake are pleading for anyone in the public to come forward if they know anything.

"We just miss her terribly, and we want her home," said Jake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashland County Sheriff's Office at (715) 682-7023 and select "Option 1."