Thursday Sports Report: SPASH falls short of state berth

Brewers get to Mets' bullpen again, come back for 8-7 win

Brewers get to Mets' bullpen again, come back for 8-7 win

Domingo Santana's two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh inning for the Milwaukee Brewers, who shelled the New York Mets' battered bullpen again and then held on for an 8-7 win on Sunday.

More >>