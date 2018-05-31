Thursday Sports Report: SPASH falls short of state berth - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: SPASH falls short of state berth

Posted:

Softball - Sectional Finals 

Assumption 8, Wausaukee 1 
Chippewa Falls 4, Stevens Point 1 
McDonell Central 2, Drummond 1
Mosinee 2, Balwin-Woodville 1  
Pacelli 1, Spencer 0 
Thorp 13, Grantsburg 6 
Tomahawk 2, Brillion 0 
Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Manitowoc Lutheran 2 

Baseball - Regional Finals 

Almond-Bancroft 3, Wild Rose 2 
Antigo 13, Pulaski 3 
Mosinee 7, Rhinelander 6 
Mondovi 6, Stanley-Boyd 5 
Pacelli 6, Amherst 4 
Pittsville 8, Assumption 5 
Saint Mary Catholic 3, Bonduel 2 
Stevens Point 3, New Richmond 2 
Wausau West 4, De Pere 1 
Wisconsin Rapids 3, River Falls 2 

Girls Soccer- Regional Semifinals 

Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 3, Wautoma 2 
Aquinas 10, Assumption 0 
Appleton East 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0 
Ashland 8, Spooner/Shell Lake 0 
DC Everest 7, Chippewa Falls 1 
Marshfield 4, Merrill 0 
Medford 1, Mosinee 0 
Newman Catholic 2, Lourdes Academy 1 
Northland Pines 3, Altoona 1 
Pulaski 13, Antigo 0 
Regis/McDonnell 10, Phillips 0 
Rhinelander 9, Waupaca 0 
Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 1 
Rice Lake 4, Lakeland 1 
Wausau East 3, Hortonville 1 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.