Less humid and more seasonal weather expected today

Today: Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny. Less humid.

High: 73 Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 50 Wind: E 5-10

It's officially the first day of Meteorological Summer! However, the summer-like warmth and humidity we've been experiencing the last week is finally leaving, being replaced with temperatures more typically found this time of year. A cold front moved through overnight, getting rid of the humidity, but has brought some cloud cover into the area. The clouds will break up and we'll become more sunny as we head into the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll stay mainly clear tonight as well with cooler temperatures dropping into the 40s in the north and around 50 in Wausau.

Saturday will being with sunny to partly cloudy skies, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon as a low pressure system and frontal boundary move into the state. This will bring a chance for rain beginning in the late afternoon to early evening hours, with most of the rain falling at night. The rain will taper off on Sunday morning, with .25 - .50” expected, with higher amounts in isolated thunderstorms. Clouds will then start to break up Sunday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be around 70 degrees in Wausau, and near 69 degrees on Sunday.

More sunshine is in store to start the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. We'll see isolated chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will still continue to warm back into the low 80s.

Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Sam Kuffel 3:00 a.m. 1-June 2018