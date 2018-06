A soldier died before meeting his baby, so his army family welcomed her.

Two-month-old Christian Harris met the people who served alongside her late father.

Army specialist Christopher Harris died in August, just one week after his wife told him she was pregnant.

The proud mother coordinated a photo shoot with the unit that was deployed with her husband.

In the photo, you can see the infant wearing her father's dog tags, along with a onesie that reads "my daddy's my hero."