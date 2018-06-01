Junction City man, 81, sentenced in shooting hate crime

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - An 81-year-old Junction City man accused of firing two gun shots in a standoff with police and two shots toward a Hmong neighbor will spend three years behind bars after a sentencing in Portage County court Friday.

Henry Kaminski was convicted of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime and possession of child pornography, court records said. Prosecutors dismissed eight other charges in the plea agreement that avoided a jury trial. He will also spend three years on extended supervision when he's released from prison.

The incident that led to Kaminski's arrest happened about a year ago and involved a three-hour standoff, forcing the evacuation of a neighborhood in Junction City, police said.

Kaminski confronted a Hmong neighbor who was checking her garden, yelled at her, produced a firearm and shot into the ground before retreating to the home before coming out a second time, yelling and firing another shot, authorities said.

When officers rushed to the scene, Kaminski fired two shots from a block powder .44-caliber silver revolver at a deputy, went back inside his home and held officers at bay for about two hours before surrendering peacefully following a telephone call from his daughter, the complaint said.

Taken to a hospital, Kaminski told investigators "I'm not crazy. I am drunk," and he accused Hmong people of a variety of crimes.

During a search of Kaminski's home, police found "marijuana-growing operations" on the first and second floors, multiple handguns and child pornography on a computer, prosecutors said.