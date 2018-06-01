Marshfield Mayor's Dairy Breakfast in its 37th year

Hundreds of people turned out Friday for the annual Marshfield Mayor's Dairy Breakfast.

It's the 37th year for the event at the Central Wisconsin State Fair Grounds. It's part of a statewide kick-off to June Dairy Month, which celebrates the industry's history in Wisconsin.

Newly elected Mayor Bob McManus said he's been going to the breakfast for six years, but this year attending as mayor made the trip for fresh eggs and muffins extra special.

"Very fun to see all the people come out and it's interesting because when you run for mayor and when you run a campaign, there's a lot of people that you never meet," McManus told News 9. "So now people are coming up to me and I can put a name with the face, it's very exciting."

This weekend, events continue a 5K run, arts and crafts, a Dairyfest parade, and a picnic with a movie-in-the-park.

