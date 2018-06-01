Big Mouth launches 25th Concerts on the Square in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The 25th year of the popular Wednesday night summer concerts that routinely pack the downtown 400 block with music lovers kicks off June 13 with a dance and party rock band called Big Mouth, Wausau Events announced.

The Concerts on the Square attract nearly 3,000 people to listen to free live music, eat and drink with friends and enjoy the warm summer nights, organizers said.

The two-hour concerts start at 6 p.m.

The rest of the lineup:

-June 20: Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers (Indie folk rock)

-June 27: Air National Guard Band (variety)

-July 11: Johnny & The Mo Tones (bluesy rock)

-July 18: Unity (reggae rock)

-July 25: Tallymoore (Celtic and Americana)

-Aug. 1: Copper Box (zydeco rock)

-Aug. 8: The Last Revel (rockabilly folk strings)

-Aug. 15: Porky’s Groove Machine (hilarious nerd funk)

-Aug. 22: Bumpus (party fresh funk)