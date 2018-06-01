A bit cool this weekend with some sunshine, wind, and showers.

Tonight: Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 49 Wind: East 5-10

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds. 40% chance of showers and T-storms during the afternoon, then showers and a few T-storms likely during the evening.

High: 70 Wind: E/SE 6-15

The morning cloud cover gradually diminished through the afternoon, except over far-northern, northwestern, and western portions of the state. The northeast winds brought in much cooler and gradually less humid air, with highs ranging through the 60s to around 70 north of Wausau and the low to mid 70s to the south.

Quiet weather is expected tonight.

Cloud cover will increase Saturday ahead of a wave of low pressure approaching from the Plains. There will be a chance of showers and possible T-storms during the afternoon, with the activity likely during the evening into the night as the system tracks through. Much of the area could receive at least a half inch of rainfall.

A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, with the rest of the day be breezy and cool. Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon especially north of Wausau.

A gradual warming trend is expected next week. Monday and Tuesday should be dry, but there will be some chances of showers and storms at times through the rest of the work week as warmer and gradually more humid conditions develop.

Tree and grass pollen levels were in the low range today, as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 1, 2018